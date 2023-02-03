As Seen on SA Live - Friday, February 3, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Jen takes us to get horseback riding lessons, we preview a new play, a cooking competition, dogs, handmade jewelry, and Happy Space Friday.

We’re less than 24 hours away from the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive. Where classic cowboy traditions return to the streets of the Alamo City. Ken Theus, President of the Texas Herding Association shows us how a man’s best friend helps with life on the ranch.

“The Hero Twins: Blood Race” is inspired by Classic Mayan Narratives and there’s a lesson to take away for all ages. The show kicks off this weekend at the Magik Theatre and our Jen Tobias-Struski has a preview for you.

Before the big game next Sunday, the real competition is going down this weekend where we find out who’s the “Titan of Tailgating.” Chef Leo Davila, Owner of Stixs and Stone is here to give us a taste of this culinary throw-down and tell us how you can help decide who wins.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo opening day is next Thursday! For 22 years, Diamond “C” Stables has been a safe place for horseback riding and our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to the ranch where a mother of two is training to barrel race.

Fruity Poms is a local small business that has made unique statement pieces for artists like Bad Bunny and Angela Aguilar and today, Daniela Madrigal is here to tell us what she has in store for Valentine’s Day.

It’s a Happy Space Friday and Today our Jen Tobias-Struski is tackling some home hacks and DIYs from TikTok.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.