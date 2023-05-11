80º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 11, 2023

Music icons in SA, pie & cake for Mom, Native American burger, blown glass fashion show & patio makeover

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Treat Mom to a just-like-homemade cake this weekend. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., music icons in SA, pie and cake for Mom, Native American cuisine, Texas Eats, a fashion show featuring blown glass and a brand-new Happy Space patio makeover.

A music legend and his singer/songwriter/actress wife join us for part two of their Celebrity Chat ahead of their San Antonio visit. You can catch David Foster and Katharine McPhee tonight at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Tootie Pie Co. in Boerne is serving up new cakes for Mother’s Day! How you can make mom feel “berry” special with their strawberries & cream cake.

REZ’Rvation Only Food Truck stops by with their Native American cuisine. Today, they’re making a Navajo green chili cheeseburger.

What’s better than some food? More food! David Elder and the Texas Eats crew take us to Full Goods Diner.

Fashion and blown glass? That’s right - they’re coming together for “Fragments” this weekend. It’s a launch party and sustainable fashion show happening this Saturday.

Plus, Jen has a brand new Happy Space with a can’t-miss patio makeover by Experimenting with Decor.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email