Recipe: Lemon ricotta pancakes, cheesecake fruit salad & cocktail

Are you making pancakes for Mom this weekend?

SAN ANTONIO – Mom deserves a delicious meal this Mother’s Day weekend, and here’s a trio of recipes to get you on the right track, including a cherry orange tequila sunrise. Cheers!

Peace of Cake specializes in baking, catering and private dining. Check out the recipes below by owner Ashley Griggs, so you can make Mom happy with a complete meal to honor how special she is.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs, separated

1 tablespoon butter, melted and cooled

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups ricotta cheese

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk together egg yolks, melted butter, vanilla extract, ricotta cheese, lemon juice and milk until smooth. Add in flour mixture and whisk until just combined (do not over mix) and no streaks of dry ingredients remain.

In a medium bowl, beat egg whites to soft peaks, beating in the sugar as the egg whites become foamy. Fold into ricotta mixture.

Heat a griddle or skillet (lightly greased) over medium heat until a drop of water placed on the surface skips around (if it evaporates instantly, reduce heat slightly).

Drop batter in 1/4 cup dollops and cook until golden on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Serve immediately, with butter and maple syrup. You can also garnish with fresh berries.

Cheesecake Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

4 oz cream cheese

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup white seedless grapes (halved)

1/2 cup chopped strawberries

1/2 cup pineapple (fresh or canned with juice drained)

1/2 cup mangos

2 graham crackers crushed (optional)

Directions:

Add cream cheese, sugar and vanilla to the bowl of a stand mixer or a large bowl.

Use a stand mixer or handheld mixer fitted with a whisk attachment beat ingredients until combined and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape down the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed.

Reduce mixer speed to low and add heavy cream in a slow, steady stream; when almost fully combined, increase speed to medium-high and beat until mixture holds stiff peaks, 2 to 2 1/2 minutes more scraping bowl as needed.

Add the fruit to the bowl. Fold the fruit into the cheesecake cream. Cover the salad and chill until ready to serve. When ready to serve add on crushed graham crackers.

Cherry Orange Tequila Sunrise

Ingredients:

2 cups orange juice

1 cup ice

2 ounces tequila

2 ounces maraschino cherry juice

Maraschino cherries and orange slices for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker and strain into glasses. Garnish with maraschino cherries and orange slices.