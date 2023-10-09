72º
As Seen on SA Live - Hallo-Witch Special Encore - Monday, October 9, 2023

Tricks & treats, magic, potions & antics in the land of Oz with our favorite witchy trio

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Watch SA Live's Hallow-Witch Special today at 1 p.m. (SA Live, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., ‘tis time! Our favorite witchy trio is taking over SA Live for our Hallo-Witch Special encore presentation.

It’s a witch party with treats and decorations from Princess and the Monkey Home Décor. Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina is supplying the potions, also known to the living as cocktails.

The Advanced Learning Academy and CAST Tech Theater Company present a special showing of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Trick or treat? How about some magic tricks from Chris Avallone? You’ll be amazed!

At the end of the night, Joseph Brooks awakes from his trance for the goblin king dance!

Special thanks to Spirit Halloween for our costumes and Nerdia Cat Makeup for the wonderful Halloween makeup! Happy Halloween!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

