As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 20, 2023

Try these Cajun turkey tips from Acadiana Cafe!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we go to Acadiana Cafe for Cajun turkey tips, Mad Science Monday has Thanksgiving experiments, we sample fall-inspired cocktails from Stella Public House and Feliz Modern Pop’s holiday items.

It’s almost time for Thanksgiving and we want to know: how do you like your turkey cooked? Vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show.

It’s Mad Science Monday and our friends at Mad Science Austin & San Antonio are showing us Thanksgiving experiments your little scientist will love!

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to Acadiana Cafe for authentic Cajun turkey tips and stay tuned to hear how you can order a delicious feast for Thanksgiving.

Feliz Modern Pop brings the holiday spirit with fun handmade items from ornaments to festive Christmas trees.

If you want to round out your Thanksgiving, don’t miss these fall-inspired cocktails from Stella Public House.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.