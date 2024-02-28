66º
Leap into Leap Day savings with these 5 deals

From guacamole to donuts, we have you covered with tasty Leap Day savings

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Leap into savings with these deals! (Storyblocks, Storyblocks 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – From free guac to a limited-edition donut, here are some fun specials to get you in the Leap Day spirit.

Feb. 29 only comes once every 4 years and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate, these five places are offering great deals, for a limited time only:

  1. Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a $2 medium cinnamon vanilla coffee when they order in the Dunkin’ mobile app. Plus, all app orders made by members on Leap Day will earn four times the points!
  2. Chipotle has a free guacamole offer for Chipotle rewards members who use the code “EXTRA24″ at checkout on the Chipotle app and chipotle.com.
  3. Make your Leap Day sweeter with Krispy Kreme! All guests who order a regularly priced dozen doughnuts will receive a dozen original glazed donuts for just $2.29. And for those who have Leap Day birthdays and can provide proof, you can receive a dozen free original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary.
  4. Hungry Howie’s is offering a buy one large pizza with one or more toppings, get one large, one-topping pizza for 29 cents. Just use the code “LEAP29″ at online checkout.
  5. For a limited time only, Voodoo Doughnut has a frog-shaped doughnut that’s frog-shaped and filled with Bavarian cream.

