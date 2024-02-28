Leap into Leap Day savings with these 5 deals

SAN ANTONIO – From free guac to a limited-edition donut, here are some fun specials to get you in the Leap Day spirit.
Feb. 29 only comes once every 4 years and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate, these five places are offering great deals, for a limited time only:
Recommended Videos
- Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a $2 medium cinnamon vanilla coffee when they order in the Dunkin’ mobile app. Plus, all app orders made by members on Leap Day will earn four times the points!
- Chipotle has a free guacamole offer for Chipotle rewards members who use the code “EXTRA24″ at checkout on the Chipotle app and chipotle.com.
- Make your Leap Day sweeter with Krispy Kreme! All guests who order a regularly priced dozen doughnuts will receive a dozen original glazed donuts for just $2.29. And for those who have Leap Day birthdays and can provide proof, you can receive a dozen free original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary.
- Hungry Howie’s is offering a buy one large pizza with one or more toppings, get one large, one-topping pizza for 29 cents. Just use the code “LEAP29″ at online checkout.
- For a limited time only, Voodoo Doughnut has a frog-shaped doughnut that’s frog-shaped and filled with Bavarian cream.
Leap into those savings and enjoy!