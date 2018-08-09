Cupcakes that will leave you wanting more!

SAN ANTONIO - Elizabeth Chambers and her husband, Armie Hammer, founded BIRD bakery in 2012 after months of perfecting family recipes.

Elizabeth grew up in the kitchens of her mother and grandmother, who ran a local catering company for many years in San Antonio, so it was only natural for the couple to open a bakery in San Antonio.

BIRD bakery has filled a niche in the local community for fresh, from scratch, nostalgic offerings.

They explain attention to detail best:

Welcome to BIRD bakery, where everything we make is baked on-site, from scratch, each and every day. We use only the finest ingredients—from Plugra butter and Valrhona Cocoa to the highest quality Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla—because we believe that treating yourself also means treating yourself well.

