RECIPES: Healthy snack ideas

Low sugar fruit and yogurt

Great for a snack or breakfast

Ingredients:

• Plain Greek yogurt

• Blueberries or raspberries

• Crushed or sliced almonds

• Protein powder (to taste)

• Cinnamon (to taste)

Directions:

Mix cinnamon and/or your favorite protein powder into half a cup to 1 cup of yogurt. Top with berries and/or almonds and enjoy your power meal!

Sprouted sandwich

Great for a guilt-free snack, breakfast or lunch

Ingredients:

• Sprouted bread (Kraft suggests Ezekiel 4:9, found in freezer section)

• Nut butter (peanut or almond)

• Sliced strawberries

• Blueberries

• OR substitute nut butter and berries for sliced avocado

Directions:

Toast two sliced of sprouted bread. Spread nut butter onto toast and top with berries OR top toast with avocado. Bon appetit!

