AARP partners with 'Under One Roof' residential roof repair program

SAN ANTONIO - AARP is teaming up with the local councilmen to make sure San Antonio is an age-friendly city.

This starts with the 'Under One Roof' residential roof repair program run by the City of San Antonio Neighborhood & Housing Services Department.

"At AARP, we have a framework called age-friendly communities and San Antonio is part of that framework," said Lisa Rodriguez, AARP associate state director. "Our mayor, Ron Nirenberg, has ensured that he wants to make sure that the city is age-friendly."

If you have a roof problem in your house, you don't have insurance, need financial assistance help and you're over 62 years old, you can check if your roof qualifies here.

"This is about quality of life," said Robert Trevino, San Antonio City Council, District 1. "This is about helping people where they really need help. The roof is the most important element of the house."

For more information, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 866-926-8300.

Sponsored article by AARP San Antonio.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.