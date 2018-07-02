SAN ANTONIO - Are you San Antonio's safest driver?

The City of San Antonio and USAA have teamed up to find out who is the safest driver in town.

You even have a chance to win $10,000 just by driving safe!

It's all a part of San Antonio's Safest Driver Contest to incentivize people to drive more safely.

The contest started June 11 and will run through Sept. 3.

How do I participate in San Antonio's Safest Driver Contest?

Download the free San Antonio's Safest Driver app through the App Store or Google Play

Start driving and the app will calculate your drive on a 100-point scale

The app will measure your speed, hard turns, acceleration, hard breaking and distraction

Throughout the contest, USAA will award $500 for the best scores in three categories:

Safest driver Least distracted driver Safest military driver

At the end of the contest, USAA will award $10,000 to the drivers with the best scores in those categories.

If you aren't the safest of drivers, you can still win in the random drawing for $150 every two weeks.

There's even a grand prize of $2,000 just for downloading the app!

It's not too late to enter the contest

You can enter the contest at any time, but if you want to be eligible for the $10,000 grand prize, you must download and enter the contest by July 9.

Download the app as soon as you can, there have already been 12,400 downloads!

What happens with the data collected by my driving?

The goal of the contest is to reward safe drivers, not to punish unsafe driving behavior.

Data is collected, but not contestants' personal data.

The data will be used to determine where infrastructure improvements need to be made in San Antonio.

For more information, you can visit sasafestdriver.com.

Information courtesy of The City of San Antonio and USAA.

