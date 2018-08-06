Rockport-Fulton is your perfect summer getaway

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for a weekend getaway before school starts?

Rockport-Fulton is a perfect beach destination for the family!

It's been almost a year since Hurricane Harvey, and Rockport-Fulton is open for business with over 900 businesses open and over 900 hotel rooms available.

"Come on down and enjoy our beach and attractions," said Sandy Jumper, VP Marketing and Promotions, Rockport-Fulton. "It's perfect for families."

Don't want to stay the night?

From San Antonio, the travel time is about 2 1/2 hours, which is perfect for a day trip to the coast.

Volunteers are still needed in Rockport-Fulton

The city of Rockport-Fulton still needs your help after Hurricane Harvey.

There is a program called Voluntourism in which people can come lend a hand while they are on vacation.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here for more information.

Upcoming events at Rockport-Fulton

Hummberbird Celebration Sept. 13-16

SeaFair Oct. 11-14

For more information, visit www.rockport-fulton.org or call 800-242-0071.

Information courtesy of Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

