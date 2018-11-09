The Children's Ballet of San Antonio to debut at Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time ever, the Children's Ballet of San Antonio and The Majestic Theatre will come together for a special run of the holiday classic, the Nutcracker.

First time event

For the first time ever, the gifted and talented performers of the Children's Ballet of San Antonio will bring the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, to the stage of the Majestic Theatre.

According to Vanessa Bessler, director and founder of the Children's Ballet of San Antonio, the performances will be an official event of the Tricentennial celebration.

Children of the future

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio features nearly 200 performers ranging in age from 3 to 19 years old, with children as young as 7 and 8 featured in significant roles.

Bessler said these artists and their performances have gained record breaking awards, and the next step is worldwide acclaim. Tickets for the shows are on sale now, so be sure to see these future stars while they're right here in our backyard!

