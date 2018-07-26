These men hit the "Mark" with their vocals.

SAN ANTONIO - The Marcsmen are San Antonio’s premier men’s a cappella group, and members of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

They placed 13th at the International Barbershop Singing Contest, so these men can absolutely sing with the best of them.

Barbershop music is a 4 part harmony with very tight harmonies that is usually performed by all male groups but there are some female groups.

The Marcsmen are currently hosting auditions at their rehearsal which is on August 2 from 7pm - 10pm at 17702 NW Military Hwy.

