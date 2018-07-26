Wild Wednesday: Black and White Ruffed Lemurs

SAN ANTONIO - Seaworld shows off their very personable Black and White Ruffed Lemur "Mitaka" where he becomes friends with FIona!

Black and White Ruffed Lemurs are from the island of Madagascar which is about the size of Texas.

They have thumbs on both there front and back legs and use their tails for balance and swinging through the trees.

There is only about 1/10 of the lemurs habitat remaining on Madagascar which makes these lemurs critically endangered.

