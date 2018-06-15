Lincoln Park celebrates renovated splash pad with Luau-theme

SAN ANTONIO - The community is invited to Saturday's luau-themed event to celebrate the opening of the redeveloped Lincoln Park Splash, in part with the Tricentennial events.

The renovations include a new splash pad, new walking and trail ways and WiFi access, a news release said.

Saturday's kick off begins at 11 a.m and will include games, prize opportunities and food provided by H-E-B.

To add to the festivities, the Lincoln Park pool will be open for the summer season.

The next phase will include amenities such as shade structures, lighting enhancements and new sidewalks, the news release said.

H-E-B Chairman and CEO Charles Butt donated $1 million and the city of San Antonio matched the donation to make a total $2 million for renovations.

