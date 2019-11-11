Greg Simmons goes 1-on-1 with Tony Parker
Greg Simmons catches up with Spurs legend Tony Parker before the former point guard sees his jersey rise to the rafters alongside those of his teammates Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili Monday night.
