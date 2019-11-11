72ºF

Greg Simmons goes 1-on-1 with Tony Parker

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Instant Replay, Spurs, NBA

Greg Simmons catches up with Spurs legend Tony Parker before the former point guard sees his jersey rise to the rafters alongside those of his teammates Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili Monday night.

