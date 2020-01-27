Texas State’s Nijal Pearson becomes program’s all-time leading scorer

SAN MARCOS – Texas State senior guard, Nijal Pearson, needed just nine points heading into the Bobcats’ game at ULM January 16 to surpass Charles Sharp (1956-60) as the program’s all-time leading scorer. His eighth and ninth points came on a layup with 2:39 remaining in the first half to break the 60-year record. Pearson said he remembered the basket that notched him the milestone, but it was not the most important thought he had as it happened.

“At the time I’m thinking, ‘Good job, let’s keep going,’” Pearson said. “It will be so bittersweet if I break this record and I don’t finish the game well, we don’t win. So I have to stay locked in, play well, finish this game off for my team. Do whatever it takes for us to win.”

The Bobcats did get the win 64-63 over the Warhawks in a game where Pearson led all scorers with 23 points. Texas State has played two games since then – the all-time point total currently sitting at 1,943.

“He’s going to break the record by a substantial margin,” head basketball coach, Danny Kaspar said. “I’m just so happy for him and proud of him because he has been such a persistent worker. He spends so much time in the gym putting up shots. He’s also a very astute learner. He listens. He picks it up quick. He’s got a great IQ.”

Pearson, who averages just north of 20 points per game, contributes nearly five rebounds and two assists each outing. A third-year captain, it’s Pearson’s leadership that has had the greatest influence on the team. Sophomore point guard Mason Harrell says the team celebrated in the locker room afterwards by dancing and throwing water and Gatorade on Pearson.

“It’s been amazing, you know, for the team,” Harrell said. “He’s like, he’s our leader. So everybody goes off of what Nijal does. Seeing him put in the work and then it all comes out and it all pays off is just, is just big time.”

The accomplishment, and everything Pearson does on the court, is inspired in part by his late brother, Nicholas Pearson, who passed away at the age of 21 – when Pearson was just nine. “Nico,” as he was nicknamed, wore number 22 in high school and was the first person to encourage Pearson to pick up basketball. Pearson wears the same number and has the digits tattooed across his neck to honor his sibling.

“The pain is still in me, but the pain motivates me to keep going and I’m never satisfied,” Pearson said. “No matter what happens. No matter that I just broke the all-time scoring record. I’m still not satisfied. I have a season to finish out and that’s what my focus is and I want to win a conference championship before I leave Texas State.”

Texas State is currently 12-9 overall with a 5-5 conference mark. The Bobcats host ULM Thursday at 7pm.