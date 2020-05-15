88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Sports

Ramon Richards talks signing with Stampeders, COVID-19′s impact on family

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Tags: NFL, CFL, Football, Ramon Richards, Brackenridge High School, COVID-19, coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – After getting waived by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Brackenridge High School alumnus Ramon Richards is heading to Canada to play professional football. Richards discusses signing with the Calgary Stampeders and also reveals that his family contracted and recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: