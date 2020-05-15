Ramon Richards talks signing with Stampeders, COVID-19′s impact on family
SAN ANTONIO – After getting waived by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Brackenridge High School alumnus Ramon Richards is heading to Canada to play professional football. Richards discusses signing with the Calgary Stampeders and also reveals that his family contracted and recovered from COVID-19.
The Stamps have signed 🇺🇸 defensive back Ramon Richards (@chief_vii)!#GoStampsGo | @sentinelstorage— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 12, 2020
