KSAT 12 Sports Producer helps award college scholarships

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot for us in a very short amount of time.

For the Texas Kidney Foundation, the summer usually features a scholarship fundraiser. However, due to COVID-19, the annual event held at the Alamo Drafthouse at Park North could not take place.

That didn’t prevent the foundation from still awarding college scholarships.

The Maria Villanueva Scholarship was started in 2014 to help college students who have been affected by kidney disease pay their college expenses. The scholarship was started by KSAT 12 Sports Producer Daniel P. Villanueva in memory of his mother who passed away in 2011. Villanueva’s mother spent most of the 1990′s on dialysis before receiving a kidney transplant in 1999.

Saturday’s event was hosted at Sapore’s Pizza, 6422 Babcock Road, and attended by members of the Texas Kidney Foundation and the Villanueva family.

To find out more about kidney health and how you can help in the fight against kidney disease, visit TxKidney.org for more information.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 17 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com