AP source: Tomlin, Steelers fined for improper mask wearing

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 and the club $250,000 because coaches improperly wore facial coverings last Sunday, a person with knowledge of the fines told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the fines have not been announced publicly, said Friday that Tomlin and the Steelers were disciplined becausse members of the coaching staff were “not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines.” Tomlin was cited among the coaches not following protocols during the victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The league has been clamping down on violators of sideline protocols designed to battle COVID-19. The NFL recently told its 32 teams to have all personnel wear masks in lockers rooms and on the sideline when not in the game. Players are required to wear masks during postgame contacts with opponents as well.

