Taft High School volleyball looking to end playoff drought

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Tags: Instant Replay, volleyball, high school sports, high school volleyball
The Taft High School volleyball team practices as the 2020 playoffs approach.
SAN ANTONIO – Chasing a championship is always the goal for those participating in team sports.

Before you compete for a title, you have to make the playoffs first.

That’s what the Taft volleyball team is trying to do as they attempt to end a six-year playoff drought.

