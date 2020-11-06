Taft High School volleyball looking to end playoff drought

SAN ANTONIO – Chasing a championship is always the goal for those participating in team sports.
Before you compete for a title, you have to make the playoffs first.
That’s what the Taft volleyball team is trying to do as they attempt to end a six-year playoff drought.
