HIGHLIGHTS: Boerne Champion wins relay title, Alamo Heights’ Walsh, Foote earn top 5 finishes at UIL Girls 5A State

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: 
High School Swimming
,
High School Sports
,
Swimming & Diving
,
Boerne Champion
,
Alamo Heights
,
Tess Ziemba
,
Peyton Brehmer
,
Regan Garcia
,
Paige Clark
,
Elizabeth Walsh
,
Lila Foote
,
Highlights
,
UIL
,
State
,
Class 5A

On the final day of UIL competition at Bill Walker Pool, the Boerne Champion girls strike gold in the 200 yard Freestyle Relay and Alamo Heights’ Elizabeth Walsh and Lila Foote each earn top-five finishes in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke events respectively.

RESULTS

EventArea FinishersTime
200 yard Medley Relay9. Alamo Heights1:50.87
200 yard Freestyle9. Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)1:55.17
200 yard Individual Medley4. Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)
13. Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion)		2:05.22
2:11.55
50 yard Freestyle6. Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)24.30
1 meter Diving7. Sophie Ursone (Alamo Heights)
9. Emma Haines (Boerne Champion)		372.35 pts
303.10 pts
100 yard Butterfly7. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)
13. Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)		57.75
59.00
200 yard Freestyle Relay1. Boerne Champion1:36.92
100 yard Backstroke5. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)57.84
100 yard Breaststroke6. Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)1:06.91
400 yard Freestyle Relay3. Boerne Champion
9. Alamo Heights		3:34.86
3:39.78

