HIGHLIGHTS: Boerne Champion wins relay title, Alamo Heights’ Walsh, Foote earn top 5 finishes at UIL Girls 5A State

On the final day of UIL competition at Bill Walker Pool, the Boerne Champion girls strike gold in the 200 yard Freestyle Relay and Alamo Heights’ Elizabeth Walsh and Lila Foote each earn top-five finishes in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke events respectively.

RESULTS

Event Area Finishers Time 200 yard Medley Relay 9. Alamo Heights 1:50.87 200 yard Freestyle 9. Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights) 1:55.17 200 yard Individual Medley 4. Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)

13. Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion) 2:05.22

2:11.55 50 yard Freestyle 6. Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion) 24.30 1 meter Diving 7. Sophie Ursone (Alamo Heights)

9. Emma Haines (Boerne Champion) 372.35 pts

303.10 pts 100 yard Butterfly 7. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)

13. Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion) 57.75

59.00 200 yard Freestyle Relay 1. Boerne Champion 1:36.92 100 yard Backstroke 5. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights) 57.84 100 yard Breaststroke 6. Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights) 1:06.91 400 yard Freestyle Relay 3. Boerne Champion

9. Alamo Heights 3:34.86

3:39.78

