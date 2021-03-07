Scholar Athlete: Savannah Pearson, Providence High School

Savannah Pearson of Providence High School is awarded the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Instant Replay.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Savannah Pearson of Providence High School.

Savannah is the captain and four year member of the varsity volleyball team. She’s also a two year member of the varsity basketball team. She has been named TAPPS All-District 5A First Team the last two years including Academic All-State. Savannah is the Executive Student Council secretary and treasurer, is a Eucharistic Minister and school ambassador. She’s also been a producer, director and anchor in the school’s broadcasting program. She maintains a 3.7 GPA and will graduate with over 200 hours of community service, many of which have been fulfilled working through different programs at the San Antonio Zoo. Savannah plans to play collegiate volleyball and major in Broadcast Journalism.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED ABOUT YOURSELF DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“The pandemic has taught me how to adapt and how to be flexible with any situation that comes my way. At the beginning of the pandemic I had a hard time not socializing with people. So, I found myself taking on new tasks like gardening and tie-dyeing.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL SOON?

“Some of my favorite memories here are pregame cheers that we or the volleyball or basketball team have done. It was a super fun way to get hyped and just enjoy our time together.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE TO STUDENTS AS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND EDUCATION?

“I would tell them to not to take any second for granted, we still don’t know how the pandemic will affect us. Also, keep your grades up. Stay focused, put down the phone when doing homework.”

