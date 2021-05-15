San Antonio Spurs claim forward DaQuan Jeffries from Houston Rockets

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Rockets forward DaQuan Jeffries (55) dunks on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have a new addition to their roster.

The team announced Saturday that it has claimed forward DaQuan Jeffries off of waivers from the Houston Rockets.

Jeffries, a second-year forward, has played 13 games for the Rockets so far this season and is averaging 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 20.1 minutes, according to the Spurs.

He’s also appeared in 44 career games and has averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.4 minutes with Houston and the Sacramento Kings, the team announced.

With Jeffries on board, this now brings the Spurs roster to 17 players.

