SAFC 2023: USL Champs announce upcoming schedule

San Antonio FC won the 2022 USL Championship, earning their first star in franchise history.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s good to be the champs!

After a historical season and a memorable celebration on the San Antonio Riverwalk, the defending USL Champs announced their full 2023 schedule last week.

The 2023 season, which kicks off at Toyota Field on March 11 against the Oakland Roots SC, features 34 matchups with 16 Saturday matches in the Alamo City. SAFC will also face every team in the Eastern Conference this season for the first time in club history.

The much anticipated rematch against Louisville City FC will be on Saturday, April 15, but this time on the road. San Antonio defeated Louisville City FC 3-1 in the championship final on Nov. 13, 2022.

There will be 17 home games at Toyota Field this season, with 16 of those matchups played on Saturdays. Season tickets are still available, but tickets for individual games have yet to go on sale.

NEW STAR, NEW KIT

Head coach Alen Marcina has always preached about his players finding what it takes to become “Mentality Monsters.” He talked about that approach from the first day of camp all the way to the postgame celebration after SAFC won their first title.

Now, San Antonio FC has a new jersey kit to show off that championship star in 2023.

Defender Connor Maloney showed off the new kit in a recent Twitter post:

Fans can preorder the new jersey kit, as well as more merchandise from The Star Collection, by visiting SAFCFanShop.com.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com