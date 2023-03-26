Celtics star Tatum sidelined vs. Spurs with hip contusion

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is congratulated by teammates as he comes out of the game late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON – Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is out for Boston’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday with a left hip contusion.

The 25-year-old MVP candidate is averaging a team-leading 30.1 points per game, 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. It’s just the sixth game he has missed this season.

In a 120-95 victory over Indiana on Friday, Tatum posted his 40th game of 30 or more points this season, setting a franchise record. He passed Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who had 39 30-point games during the 1987-88 season.

Boston entered its matchup against the Spurs two games behind idle Milwaukee for the Eastern Conference’s best record. The Celtics are two games up on idle third-place Philadelphia.

