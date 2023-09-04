Scholar Athlete: Kalina Calvillo, Antonian High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kalina Calvillo of Antonian High School.

Kalina is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She was named TAPPS First-Team All-District, First-Team All-State and Academic All-State three years in a row. Kalina is the president of the Mu Alpha Theta, is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is a school ambassador. Kalina volunteers at numerous places and even started her own charity called “Hearts” where she collects toys for children who are in the hospital. She has earned the Presidential Student Volunteer Service Award the last three years. She maintains a 102 GPA and is ranked in the top eight percent of her class. Kalina is committed to Troy University where she will play collegiate volleyball and major in Kinesiology and become a physical therapist.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Honestly, it’s been a new experience every year, especially volleyball. I feel we made it to a new stage each year especially making it last year to the state final four. It’s gotten better each year for us.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Make sure to stay on top of it. That has really helped me a lot going in, doing that extra time in the classrooms when I’m missing school for games. Stay focused on school and sports.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to play college volleyball for Troy University and study Kinesiology and become a physical therapist. I want to help athletes like me because I know I’ve had my fair share of pain. I’m really excited to be part of a big Division One program, it’s something new for me. I’m excited to get that experience - the big stadium, the big college feel.”

