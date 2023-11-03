Texas A&M University-San Antonio to add men’s, women’s basketball teams

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio is expanding its sports program with the addition of men’s and women’s basketball.

The Jaguar basketball teams will compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as a member of the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) beginning in the 2024-2025 academic year.

A&M-San Antonio currently fields men’s and women’s soccer, men’s golf and softball teams.

“We are excited to be adding men’s and women’s basketball to our Athletics Department and Jaguar family,” Athletic Director Darnell Smith said. “As one of the fastest-growing universities in the state of Texas, the addition of these intercollegiate sports will increase enrollment, enhance campus traditions and provide a source of entertainment and social opportunities for the campus and local community.”

A national search for the respective basketball head coaches will begin immediately.

“This is an exciting time at A&M-San Antonio,” said President Salvador Hector Ochoa. “Since we launched intercollegiate athletics in the fall of 2020, the program has been a big success, garnering much excitement and support. The new men’s and women’s basketball teams will build on this momentum, expanding the University’s footprint in the community, as well as enriching the student experience and campus life.”