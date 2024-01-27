Luka Doncic reaches 65 points, sets Mavs records for points in a half and a game against Hawks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) grabs a rebopund from Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA – Luka Doncic has set the Dallas Mavericks record for points in a game — reaching 65 with almost a quarter to spare.

Doncic sank a 26-foot 3-pointer about a minute into the fourth quarter against Atlanta on Friday night, giving him a personal-best and team-record 63 points. He then quickly added another basket to push his total to 65 points with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Doncic continued to flourish after scoring 41 points in the first half to set a franchise record for points in any half. He scored 23 points in the second quarter after opening with 18 points in the first.

Doncic, who averages 33.6 points, then took aim on his career high of 60 points, also the Dallas record, set against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27, 2022.

Doncic’s milestone game came in his short-lived original NBA home.

Doncic was selected by the Hawks with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft before having his draft rights traded to Dallas for Trae Young with the No. 5 pick and a 2019 first-round pick used to select Cam Reddish.

Doncic made 17 of 22 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, in the first half.

The Mavericks' previous high mark for points in a half was 34 by Dirk Nowitzki in the second half against Utah on Nov. 3, 2009.

Doncic's 41-point half is the 15th half with 40 or more points in the NBA's last 25 years. It came just four days after Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in the first half of a loss to Charlotte.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba