COLLEGE CORNER: Longhorns and UTSA have bowl games set, UIW moves on and Coach Prime is headed to the Valero Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – It was a busy Sunday around the country as college football teams learned which bowl games they would play. The matchups have been set and practices for these games will begin this week. Check out the latest from over the weekend including the Texas Longhorns CFP game, UTSA’s bowl game, UIW’s playoff success, Texas State facing North Texas and the Valero Alamo Bowl getting the perfect matchup for later this month.
Coastal Carolina will play @UTSAFTBL in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. @InstantReplaySA #BirdsUp https://t.co/X6zdZHUA3B— Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) December 8, 2024
When did you know @UIWFootball was going to win today? When @Coach_Killough was rapping along to Lick Back by @ESTGEE before taking the field. 😤🏈 #LockedIn #TheWord #TakeFlight #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/WT6YKRyLMM— KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) December 7, 2024
The 2024 #ValeroAlamoBowl is set!— Valero Alamo Bowl (@valeroalamobowl) December 8, 2024
#17 @BYUfootball vs #23 @CUBuffsFootball
📅: Saturday, December 28
⏰: 6:30PM CT
📺: ABC
📍: Alamodome | San Antonio, TX pic.twitter.com/apL12ifGHN