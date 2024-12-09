Skip to main content
COLLEGE CORNER: Longhorns and UTSA have bowl games set, UIW moves on and Coach Prime is headed to the Valero Alamo Bowl

The Sunday after conference championships mean teams are set for bowl games, and San Antonio hit the jackpot for the Valero Alamo Bowl.

SAN ANTONIO – It was a busy Sunday around the country as college football teams learned which bowl games they would play. The matchups have been set and practices for these games will begin this week. Check out the latest from over the weekend including the Texas Longhorns CFP game, UTSA’s bowl game, UIW’s playoff success, Texas State facing North Texas and the Valero Alamo Bowl getting the perfect matchup for later this month.

