Partly Cloudy icon
85º

Big Game Coverage

BGC Game of the Week Preview: McCollum vs. Somerset

Battle of unbeaten teams highlights Week 3

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football, Koy Detmer, Somerset, McCollum, Game of the Week
BGC Game of the Week Preview: McCollum vs. Somerset
BGC Game of the Week Preview: McCollum vs. Somerset

SOMERSET – The 2021 high school football season has featured plenty of surprises through the first two weeks of the season. This time last year, McCollum and Somerset were both winless and finished the season with a combined 2-17 record.

Things have certainly changed. When the two squads meet at Bulldog Stadium this Friday night, both will enter as undefeated teams with impressive resumes.

The Cowboys earned their 2-0 record with dominant wins over South San and Austin Navarro. Quarterback Sean Tejeda has opened the season on fire, completing more than 65% of his passes for 435 yards and nine touchdowns. Isaiah Leffler leads a complementary ground game with 185 scores and two touchdowns to his name. They will undoubtedly face their toughest challenge against a Somerset defense that shut down Nebraska commit Richard Torres and the Southside Cardinals this past Friday. The Bulldogs have a balanced attack led by quarterback Koal Detmer and running back Jacob Alcorta. Both have delivered big plays in crucial situations.

When the dust settles, who will remain undefeated? We’ll find out when this game kicks off on Friday night at 7 p.m.

MORE BIG GAME COVERAGE

BGC Newsletter: Steele shuts down Reagan; Holmes, Kennedy still undefeated

2021 Best of BGC: Week 2

KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 3 rankings

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

email

twitter

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter