BGC Game of the Week Preview: McCollum vs. Somerset

SOMERSET – The 2021 high school football season has featured plenty of surprises through the first two weeks of the season. This time last year, McCollum and Somerset were both winless and finished the season with a combined 2-17 record.

Things have certainly changed. When the two squads meet at Bulldog Stadium this Friday night, both will enter as undefeated teams with impressive resumes.

The Cowboys earned their 2-0 record with dominant wins over South San and Austin Navarro. Quarterback Sean Tejeda has opened the season on fire, completing more than 65% of his passes for 435 yards and nine touchdowns. Isaiah Leffler leads a complementary ground game with 185 scores and two touchdowns to his name. They will undoubtedly face their toughest challenge against a Somerset defense that shut down Nebraska commit Richard Torres and the Southside Cardinals this past Friday. The Bulldogs have a balanced attack led by quarterback Koal Detmer and running back Jacob Alcorta. Both have delivered big plays in crucial situations.

When the dust settles, who will remain undefeated? We’ll find out when this game kicks off on Friday night at 7 p.m.

