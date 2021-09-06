KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 3 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 3 of the 2021 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Southside
|1-1
|11. Lanier
|2-0
|10. Brandeis
|2-0
|9. East Central
|2-0
|8. Taft
|2-0
|7. Alamo Heights
|2-0
|6. Boerne Champion
|2-0
|5. Johnson
|2-0
|4. Judson
|1-1
|3. Smithson Valley
|2-0
|2. Steele
|2-0
|1. Brennan
|2-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Marion
|2-0
|11. Falls City
|1-1
|10. Boerne
|1-1
|9. Navarro
|1-1
|8. Devine
|2-0
|7. Poteet
|2-0
|6. Wimberley
|1-1
|5. Cuero
|2-0
|4. Central Catholic
|2-0
|3. Somerset
|2-0
|2. Poth
|2-0
|1. Shiner
|2-0