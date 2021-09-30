District 28-6A clash between Reagan and Madison headlines Week 6; Poteet looks for 5-1 start against Lytle; Edison now 2-1 in 13-5A-I

Week 6 of KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage (BGC) features a season in transition, as a number of area teams recuperate during a much-needed bye week and prepare for a sprint to the finish. The rest get ready to step onto the gridiron starting on Thursday night with a chance to gain a little separation in tight district races.

As always, the KSAT 12 sports team breaks all of the scenarios down on the Big Game Coverage Preview show.

Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio every Thursday to discuss the week’s matchups, 12′s Top 12 rankings and which players stand out from the rest. Larry gives a special shoutout to Edison for their 2-1 start to district play, and the BGC temps get a chance to explain what goes on behind the scenes reporting scores and uploading highlights!

A battle between undefeated District 28-6A powers is our Game of the Week:

MADISON VS. REAGAN

It seems like these two teams meet every year halfway through the schedule with the inside track to the district title hanging in the balance, and this year is no different.

Reagan (2-2, 2-0) enters Friday night with a red hot offense once again, scoring 31 or more points in consecutive weeks. Dual threat quarterback Britton Moore has found his rhythm, accounting for six total touchdowns, while running backs Tre’Shawn Jones, Cole Pryor, Javier Colsa and Carson Green have shared the load in a dynamic backfield. The strength of the Rattlers continues to be their defense, a rock-solid unit that has limited opponents to just 24 points over the past three games.

Madison (3-1, 2-0) is looking for their third victory in this series over the last four seasons. The Mavericks have leaned on Ke’Shawn Rodgers and their rushing attack throughout the year, while wide receiver Brayden Campbell has flexed his versatility by racking up 250 combined yards through the air and on the ground. Don’t overlook the defense either. Aside from a 28-0 loss to Smithson Valley on Sept. 3, the Mavericks have held opponents to 27 points over three games.

For the better part of the last decade, Reagan has had the upper hand in this rivalry. The Rattlers have defeated Madison in seven of the last 10 match ups, scoring an average of 33 points per game. In 2020, Reagan ended the Mavericks’ two-game winning streak in the series with a 38-14 victory.

One of these teams will leave Heroes Stadium on Friday night with a three-game winning streak. Who will it be? Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Anchor Larry Ramirez will have Friday night off, so keep your eyes peeled for photographer Eddie Latigo! He hitches a ride to visit Lytle, Natalia and Jourdanton in our weekly BGC Road Trip.

Here’s the list of games he is covering in order:

Poteet (4-1, 1-0) vs. Lytle (0-4, 0-1) - The Poteet Aggies face Lytle for the second straight year, and are looking for their fourth straight victory against the Pirates. Poteet has scored 26 or more points in each of the last three meetings.

Stockdale (2-3, 1-0) vs. Natalia (4-1, 1-0) - The Brahmas and Mustangs have alternated wins in each of the last five seasons, and those five games have been decided by an average of four points per game.

Marion (5-0, 1-0) vs. Jourdanton (2-3, 1-0) - The Bulldogs put their undefeated record on the line against an Indians program that has defeated them in each of the last two seasons. Marion’s last win against Jourdanton came on Oct. 12, 2018 in a 44-34 shootout.

As always, you can keep up with the latest updates by visiting our Scores & Schedules page! That includes every game’s date, kickoff time and location. It will be updated with live scores throughout the night so you can track every game in progress. That will be especially useful this weekend, with inclement weather in the forecast on Thursday and Friday night. If some games are delayed to Saturday instead, you can find all the information by clicking the link below.

What does Greg have to say about Week 6′s schedule?

The thing that concerns me the most as we kick off Week 6 of the high school football season is the weather. Heavy rains are expected to return Thursday night and continue through Saturday, although KSAT 12 Meteorologist Adam Caskey told us on Wednesday that there is a chance we could get the games in on Friday with a weather window. Lightning is still the big concern, and if it’s anything like we had on Tuesday, most of the games in the area would have to be postponed.

If that were to happen, the games would have to be continued at some point since most are district contests and can’t be canceled. They would have to be continued on Saturday afternoon or evening. Let’s just hope these contingency plans aren’t necessary.

The games I’m looking forward to the most start Thursday, when Jay takes on Marshall at Farris Stadium. The Mustangs are 3-1 overall and 1-1 in District 29-6A, while the Rams are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in district. This showdown has playoff implications written all over it.

Next up, Madison vs. Reagan on Friday night, which is the Big Game in our Big Game coverage. Both teams are 2-0 in District 28-6A with the Mavericks ahead of the Rattlers in district standings due to their overall record. Once again, the winner of this game Friday at Heroes will have a stronger chance of making the postseason.

We have a correction to make: the Marion Bulldogs undefeated start at 5-0 is impressive, but it is not the best start in school history. According to two articles in the Seguin Gazette published in 1982, Marion started that season 6-0 following a victory over Dripping Springs before one of their star athletes was injured. That makes the Bulldogs’ showdown with Jourdanton this Friday night all the more important now with a chance to match history. The Indians got off to a rocky start losing their first three games, but have now won their last two including their district opener against Cotulla.

What’s this? A spotlight on a Thursday edition of the BGC Newsletter?

Although this Newsletter is primarily concerned with covering the high school football season, it is ultimately intended to cover all of the local sports in our area, and high school volleyball has been in full swing since early August. As many teams enter the second round of district play and build towards the playoffs, the matches have certainly grown in intensity.

That was definitely the case on Tuesday night at Northside Sports Gym, as Brandeis defeated Clark 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 and avenged one of their two losses on the season. The Broncos are now 8-1 in 28-6A play -- 33-2 overall -- with sweeps of the Cougars (25-9, 7-2) and Reagan Rattlers (33-6, 8-1) under their belt. Their last loss came on Aug. 28 at the Leander ISD Volleypalooza against a team from California. Brandeis is not shy about their aspirations for the remainder of the season, but they know they have a long way to go.

“We want to win out, try and get the district championship and start the playoffs strong,” senior Jalyn Gibson said.

“We’re still going to stay humble, stay hungry,” senior Carlee Pharris said. “We’re ready to go win some matches, but we’ve got to take it one match at a time.”

The Broncos are in the midst of a week off and will next face Johnson on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Paul Taylor Field House at 5 p.m. They will take on Reagan the following Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the same venue at 7 p.m.

The Boerne Greyhounds (21-9, 2-0) have also started play in District 28-4A on fire with victories over Bandera and New Braunfels Davenport. You can check out some highlights from their sweep of the Wolves on Tuesday night by clicking here!

Here’s some of the latest high school sports headlines that you might have missed:

Greg will recap all of the best highlights from Week 6 in the Best of BGC and reveal the updated rankings in KSAT 12′s Top 12 this Sunday night on Instant Replay. See you then!

Andrew Cely, KSAT 12 Sports Producer and Reporter

If you have any questions about this newsletter or story ideas for the season ahead, feel free to reach me via email at acely@ksat.com.