KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 7 Rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, 12s Top 12, High School Football, Football, San Antonio
See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Seguin4-1
11. Veterans Memorial4-1
10. Harlandale4-1
9. Southside5-1
8. New Braunfels Canyon4-1
7. Taft4-1
6. Clark5-1
5. Brandeis5-1
4. Alamo Heights4-1
3. Smithson Valley4-1
2. Brennan4-1
1. Steele5-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Holy Cross4-1
11. Devine5-1
10. Randolph5-1
9. Somerset4-1
8. Davenport5-0
7. Antonian4-1
6. Sabinal6-0
5. Poth4-1
4. Cuero4-1
3. Wimberley5-0
2. Shiner5-1
1. Boerne5-0

WATCH WEEK 6 HIGHLIGHTS

