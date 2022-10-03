KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 7 Rankings
See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Seguin
|4-1
|11. Veterans Memorial
|4-1
|10. Harlandale
|4-1
|9. Southside
|5-1
|8. New Braunfels Canyon
|4-1
|7. Taft
|4-1
|6. Clark
|5-1
|5. Brandeis
|5-1
|4. Alamo Heights
|4-1
|3. Smithson Valley
|4-1
|2. Brennan
|4-1
|1. Steele
|5-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Holy Cross
|4-1
|11. Devine
|5-1
|10. Randolph
|5-1
|9. Somerset
|4-1
|8. Davenport
|5-0
|7. Antonian
|4-1
|6. Sabinal
|6-0
|5. Poth
|4-1
|4. Cuero
|4-1
|3. Wimberley
|5-0
|2. Shiner
|5-1
|1. Boerne
|5-0
