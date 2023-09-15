WATCH LIVE: KSAT′s Big Game Coverage pregame party at Southside-Southwest showdown at Dragon Stadium

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s KSAT Big Game Coverage (BGC) pregame party headed to Dragon Stadium for the Southside and Southwest showdown.

You can watch KSAT’s David Sears and RJ Marquez live from the stadium at 6:15 p.m. Friday night in the video player above.

David and RJ will be interacting with the fans, band members, cheerleaders, ROTC groups and students who are part of the atmosphere that makes Friday nights great.

Click here for the latest BGC action as the 2023 high school football season kicks off across San Antonio.