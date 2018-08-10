BGC 2018 Preview: Pleasanton Eagles

PLEASANTON, Texas - In head coach Stephen Liska's first year at Pleasanton High School, the Eagles started the season 8-0, and the team is hoping to repeat that same success this season.

The area finalists have district offensive MVP quarterback Johnny Zamora returning for his senior season. He threw 2,361 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2017 and has the bar set high for his 2018 season.

"Everybody is looking up to me," Zamora said.

Liska said having the four-year starter is huge for the team.

"It's good to have that gunslinger back. He's true leader of the team, great kid," Liska said.

Also returning is wide receiver Dalton Hobbs. He had a successful junior season with 13 touchdowns receiving.

"He had over 790 yards. We're excited to have him back," Liska said about Hobbs.

The Eagles' district got shaken up like many others, and now the team has two new opponents in Boerne and Gonzales.

"They're gonna be tough. Boerne is always pretty tough. They're both very respected opponents, and we're just going to have to do our best," Zamora said.

Building a foundation was important to Pleasanton last year, Liska said.

"Last year, our goal was to finish because we felt like we couldn't finish games," Zamora said. "This year, our goal is to focus."

"Focus" is the team's motto this season, and the players know that's exactly what they need to do.

"Just gotta stay focused, do what we're told to do, what we know how to do and we'll be just fine," Zamora said.

The Eagles take on Edison in their first game this season, and they still have a lot of work to do, Liska said.

"We just have to keep the focus up so we're ready to go when Edison comes to town," he said.

Pleasanton vs. Edison kicks off Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Pleasanton.

