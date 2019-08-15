WATCH: Former Churchill standout tears up after Texas football surprise

AUSTIN, Texas - The hard work has paid off for sophomore Texas Longhorns linebacker and former Churchill standout Cort Jaquess.

The football program awarded Jaquess a scholarship as a surprise during a team meeting Wednesday.

Texas football posted the video of Jaquess receiving the news on Twitter.

Jaquess became emotional addressing the team and discussed his father, who was a three-year letterman at defensive end for the Longhorns from 1986-88.

"My dad played football here. He was on scholarship here and every single day, I strive to be just like him," Jaquess said. "This is all I wanted and this means so much to me right now. I thank every single one of you for encouraging me and helping me through this whole process."

Jaquess is entering his third year in the program after joining as a walk-on prior to the 2017 season. He has played in nine career games, all on special teams in 2018.

Jaquess is a business major and two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll.

The program also awarded linebacker Russell Hine with a scholarship. Hine is an Austin native who is a biochemistry and pre-med major, and is also a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.