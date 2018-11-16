INSIDE THE RING: Canelo Alvarez, DAZN, Scottish Rite and Creed II

SAN ANTONIO - The end of 2018 is about to feature a lot of great boxing for the holiday season (which is rare). Here’s what’s going on during the San Antonio holiday rush so you don’t miss a thing:

Creed II

There’s nothing like going to the movies during the Thanksgiving break and if you had to pick one movie to see, why not "Creed II," which is the sequel from the 2015 box office hit.

Like the original, it features actors Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan and will be the eighth installment of the famed "Rocky" series.

The sequel centers around Jordan’s character, Adonis Johnson Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, and a fight with the son of Ivan Drago, the fighter who killed Apollo in the ring and later lost to Rocky Balboa in "Rocky IV" (tell me you don’t want to drop everything to go watch that movie right now).

You couldn’t have a scenario like this without bringing back some of the stars from the 1985 hit.

You’ll recognize some stars from that film, including Phylicia Rashad (Apollo’s widow), Brigitte Nielsen (Ivan Drago’s wife) and, of course, Dolph Lundgren (Ivan, the USSR’s top boxing champ).

If you love boxing (and Kendrick Lamar’s music) you need to check out the trailer.

On Tuesday, one of the main songs on the upcoming soundtrack “The Mantra” was released.

It features artists Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and was produced by recording producer and songwriter Mike WiLL Made-It. You can find the song currently on Spotify and YouTube.

The movie, produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures, comes out Wednesday but the Alamo Drafthouse and Santikos have showings starting Tuesday night.

“Whose ‘0’ Will Go II”

The Scottish Rite Theatre, located at 308 Avenue E, will host “Whose ‘0’ Will Go II” on Saturday, Dec. 1.

It will feature Kendo “El Tremendo” Castaneda (14-0, 7 KOs) fighting Gilbert “El Guero” Venegas Jr. (10-0, 6 KOs) for the vacant WBA NABA World Championship.

There will be an open workout Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Team Morones Boxing Gym, 2119 Nogalitos.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 or 210-322-9974.

Canelo and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez will face Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 15 for the WBA World Super Middleweight title.

The fight is a first in Canelo’s 11-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN streaming service.

You can watch Canelo's fights on "Da Zone" when you sign up for $9.99 per month.

The first month is a one-month free trial, so if you’ve never used the service, that means you can see Canelo’s fight for free if you sign up before Dec. 15.

If you are still considering whether you should sign up or not consider this: if you’re a fan of ring announcer Michael Buffer, he too has been signed by DAZN to do all of their big boxing events.

Not enough? Well, DAZN is expanding their programming. It was announced Thursday that Major League Baseball has signed a three-year live digital rights deal with DAZN starting in 2019.

DAZN will not air live games in their entirety but rather live look-ins from games in-progress.

DAZN is actively pushing to air more content through its service and this deal helps expand that dramatically beyond boxing, MMA cricket and soccer.

You can catch DAZN services through all digital platforms such as mobile devices, gaming consoles, smart TVs and more.

