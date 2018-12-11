Spurs go for third straight win Tuesday when they host Phoenix Suns

SAN ANTONIO - When the San Antonio Spurs host the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night at the AT&T Center, they will be trying to do something they have only done once this season -- win their third game in a row.

The Spurs won four in a row in early November and then proceeded to lose five out of their next six games, including a loss to the Suns.

The Suns have only won four games so far this year, and one of those victories was a 116-96 win over the Spurs in Phoenix. Despite having a 4-23 record, the Suns' victory on Nov. 14 is an indicator of the damage they are capable of inflicting.

"That was a really bad game for us. For sure, we are thinking about that and we really want to be ready for this game," said Spurs guard Marco Belinelli.

"They have got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things, so we can't take anybody lightly. We've got to come out ready to go," said guard Derrick White.

The Spurs need to be ready. They were down 19 points to the Suns late in the first quarter in their last meeting and could never catch up.

"For us, I think it is important to start the game well, immediately. Play defense like we did the last couple of games, set the tone immediately, and I think we are going to go from there," Belinelli said.

The last couple of games showed what can happen if the Spurs play defense.

After giving up 72 points to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of their matchup Friday, they held the Lakers to just 21 points in the fourth quarter and went on to win 133-120.

The Spurs followed up by holding the Utah Jazz below 100 points with a 110-97 victory Sunday. The Spurs only allowed 36 points to the Jazz in the first half.

"We are just competing more, flying around, helping each other out," White said. "We just got to keep improving off of that and building for the rest of the season."

Tuesday's night game will be the third game of a six-game homestand.

The Spurs have a 13-14 record and are just two games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth playoff spot.

Tipoff against the Suns is set for 7:30 p.m.

