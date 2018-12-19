San Antonio FC announces 2019 USL schedule

SAN ANTONIO - - San Antonio FC has unveiled its slate of games for the 2019 USL season.

The 2019 campaign gets underway Mar. 9 with a home game against Phoenix Rising FC, one of 17 matches SAFC will play from the friendly confines of Toyota Field. The club will play 14 Saturday matches, two Wednesday matches and one Friday match.

SAFC will host three new Western Conference expansion teams this season, starting with a two-game tilt against El Paso Locomotive and Austin Bold June 26 and July 3 respectively.The third and final expansion team, New Mexico United, visits Toyota Field Aug. 24.

Also new to the league this season is an expanded playoff format. Ten teams will advance to the postseason from each conference, with the lowest four seeds in each conference opening the postseason in the play-in round. The 2019 USL Cup will be held between Nov. 14-18 and be hosted by the conference champion with the highest overall winning percentage.

For a complete 2019 San Antonio FC schedule, click here

