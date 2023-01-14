Texas Eats: Giant Chicken Parmesan, Hand-Pulled Noodles & Cajun Recipes

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to one of the newest restaurants at The Pearl in San Antonio, Arrosta.
Arrosta serves up rustic Italian favorites and house-made pasta. David dines on a gigantic chicken parmesan with the head chef, Robbie Nowlin, as the two discuss the ideas behind the menu.
Next, we head to downtown San Antonio for some pizza and burgers at Guillermo’s.
After that, David takes a road trip East to Pasadena for some hand-pulled noodles, house-made dumplings, and sweet bao buns at Noodle Master.
Next up, David tries out some brunch with a twist at one of Austin’s favorite diners, Phoebe’s Diner.
Then, David heats things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with KSAT12 anchor Ursula Pari.
David and Ursula prepare Cheesy Cajun Shrimp and Grits, share some cooking techniques, and have some laughs.
Next, David heads to the North Side to pair Shiner Beer with some over-the-top chicken, duck, and quail dishes from Gold Feather.
David rounds things out with some Texas BBQ with an Asian twist at Blood Brothers BBQ.
👉 CLICK HERE FOR THE SHINER BEER CHEESE & STEAK RECIPE 👈
Cheesy Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Ingredients:
- Shrimp-1 pound jumbo frozen (you will need to shell them and make sure they are de-veined)
- Sausage-1 pound andouille or hot sausage (3 pepper Texas Heritage is a good substitute)
- Celery-2-3 stalks of celery diced
- Onion-one yellow onion diced
- Garlic-4-5 cloves of garlic minced
- Bell Pepper-one green bell pepper diced
- Instant Grits-6 cups prepared according to package... except substitute chicken stock for water
- Add the following cheeses once the grits are thick:
- Cream Cheese-2-3 ounces softened
- Cheddar Cheese- 1 cup grated
- Cajun Seasoning-Tony Chachere’s 1-2 tablespoons or to taste
- Lemon-1 lemon squeeze for the final plate
- Green Onion Tops-2-3 stalks diced for garnish
Directions:
- Prepare the instant grits using chicken stock instead of water
- Once the grits have solidified, stir in the cream cheese and cheddar cheese
- Rough chop the celery, onion, garlic, and bell pepper
- Slice the sausage
- Devein and deshell the shrimp
- Season shrimp with Cajun seasoning
- Heat a pan over medium-high heat and cook the sausage until done
- Remove sausage from the pan
- Add the shrimp to the pan and cook until opaque- 3 minutes each side-if it’s pink, it’s cooked
- Remove the shrimp from the pan
- De-glaze pan with chicken stock
- Add celery, onion, garlic, and bell pepper to the pan and cook until slightly softened
- Add shrimp and sausage back to the pan and stir to combine
- Plate cheesy grits with shrimp and sausage mixture on top
- Sprinkle the juice of lemon over the plate-use lemon slices for garnish
- Sprinkle diced green onion over top of finished plate
- Enjoy!
Restaurants featured this week:
Arrosta
1803 Broadway Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78215
Guillermo’s
618 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
Noodle Master
6823 Spencer Hwy Suite A, Pasadena, TX 77505
Phoebe’s Diner
408 W 11th St, Austin, TX 78701
Gold Feather
834 Northwest Loop 410 Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78216
Blood Bros. BBQ
5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
