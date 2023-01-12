Recipe: Shiner Beer Cheese & Steak

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This Shiner beer cheese & steak sandwich utilizes David’s Shiner Beer Cheese Recipe for a creamy, savory, and flavorful bite you’ll want to make again and again.

Shiner Beer Cheese & Steak

Ingredients:

Shiner Beer Cheese Recipe

Ribeye Steak

Salt and pepper

Garlic powder

Bread (Hoagie Rolls)

Mayo

Banana Peppers

Provolone Cheese Slices

Onions and bell peppers

Directions:

Pat dry your ribeye steak, season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and let sit out to reach room temperature.

In a medium sauce pot, follow the instructions to make the Shiner Beer Cheese Recipe

In a pan, sauté your mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers with butter, salt, and pepper.

On a preheated grill set to 500F, grill your ribeye to your desired preference.

Set your grilled ribeye off to the side and let rest for 8-10 minutes.

Toast your bread on the grill and add mayo, provolone cheese, sliced ribeye, sautéed veggies, Shiner Beer Cheese, and banana peppers.

Enjoy!

