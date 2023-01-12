64º

Recipe: Shiner Beer Cheese & Steak

David shares a delicious Shiner Beer cheese and steak sandwich recipe

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Shiner Beer Cheese & Steak Sandwich (KSAT12)

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Shiner beer cheese & steak sandwich utilizes David’s Shiner Beer Cheese Recipe for a creamy, savory, and flavorful bite you’ll want to make again and again.

Shiner Beer Cheese & Steak

Ingredients:

  • Shiner Beer Cheese Recipe
  • Ribeye Steak
  • Salt and pepper
  • Garlic powder
  • Bread (Hoagie Rolls)
  • Mayo
  • Banana Peppers
  • Provolone Cheese Slices
  • Onions and bell peppers

Directions:

  • Pat dry your ribeye steak, season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and let sit out to reach room temperature.
  • In a medium sauce pot, follow the instructions to make the Shiner Beer Cheese Recipe.
  • In a pan, sauté your mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers with butter, salt, and pepper.
  • On a preheated grill set to 500F, grill your ribeye to your desired preference.
  • Set your grilled ribeye off to the side and let rest for 8-10 minutes.
  • Toast your bread on the grill and add mayo, provolone cheese, sliced ribeye, sautéed veggies, Shiner Beer Cheese, and banana peppers.
  • Enjoy!

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

