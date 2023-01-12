Recipe: Shiner Beer Cheese & Steak

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This Shiner beer cheese & steak sandwich utilizes David’s Shiner Beer Cheese Recipe for a creamy, savory, and flavorful bite you’ll want to make again and again.
Shiner Beer Cheese & Steak
Ingredients:
- Ribeye Steak
- Salt and pepper
- Garlic powder
- Bread (Hoagie Rolls)
- Mayo
- Banana Peppers
- Provolone Cheese Slices
- Onions and bell peppers
Directions:
- Pat dry your ribeye steak, season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and let sit out to reach room temperature.
- In a medium sauce pot, follow the instructions to make the Shiner Beer Cheese Recipe.
- In a pan, sauté your mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers with butter, salt, and pepper.
- On a preheated grill set to 500F, grill your ribeye to your desired preference.
- Set your grilled ribeye off to the side and let rest for 8-10 minutes.
- Toast your bread on the grill and add mayo, provolone cheese, sliced ribeye, sautéed veggies, Shiner Beer Cheese, and banana peppers.
- Enjoy!
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos, and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV