Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Fiesta Bites, New Ramen Bar & Old-School Italian

Season 4, Episode 23: Join David Elder as he tours the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld San Antonio

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Chicken Alfredo from Little Italy in San Antonio (ksat12)

Central and South TexasYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to JINYA Ramen Bar, the newest spot in San Antonio, to grab a bowl of Japanese ramen.

Next, David hits up Little Italy, a local San Antonio favorite Italian restaurant serving up all the classics.

After that, David checks out the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld San Antonio to sample fare from all around the globe.

David finishes things up at Las Palapas to sample the offerings on their drive-thru Fiesta menu.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

JINYA Ramen Bar

5311 N Loop 1604 W Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78249

Ramen Bowl from JINYA Ramen Bar in San Antonio (ksat12)

Little Italy

824 Afterglow St, San Antonio, TX 78216

Chicken Alfredo from Little Italy in San Antonio (ksat12)

SeaWorld

10500 SeaWorld Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251

Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld San Antonio (ksat12)

Las Palapas

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

