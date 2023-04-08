54º

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Roman-Style Pizza, Worldly Tapas, and Heavenly Paella

Season 4, Episode 22: Join David Elder as he visits the newest location of a favorite Puerto Rican restaurant

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, David Elder
Texas Eats: Season 4 Episode 22 (ksat12)

Central and South TexasYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Hola! in Southtown to try some awesome world-inspired tapas.

David chats with owner, Rene Fernandez, about his culinary journey and then hops in the kitchen to make escargot.

Next, David heads to Austin for some Roman-style pizza at Baldinucci Pizza Romana.

David meets the husband and wife, owners, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. He learns about their pizza-making history and tries his hand at creating a Roman-style pizza.

After that, David samples some of the best paella around at Botero Tapas + Wine Bar in Boerne.

David samples various tapas and sangrias with the owner, Luis Mongiello. He then heads into the kitchen to learn to make paella from scratch.

David rounds things out at the new location of Luna Rosa, a San Antonio favorite Puerto Rican restaurant.

David meets with the owner, Iris Ornelas, to discuss Puerto Rican cuisine and help make Puerto Rican-style, fried red snapper.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

Hola!

603 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Tapas from Hola! in San Antonio (ksat12)

Baldinucci Pizza Romana

3300 Bee Caves Rd #110, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Botero Tapas + Wine Bar

161 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Paella from Botero in Boerne (ksat12)

Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas

910 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

