Texas Eats: Roman-Style Pizza, Worldly Tapas, and Heavenly Paella

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Hola! in Southtown to try some awesome world-inspired tapas.

David chats with owner, Rene Fernandez, about his culinary journey and then hops in the kitchen to make escargot.

Next, David heads to Austin for some Roman-style pizza at Baldinucci Pizza Romana.

David meets the husband and wife, owners, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. He learns about their pizza-making history and tries his hand at creating a Roman-style pizza.

After that, David samples some of the best paella around at Botero Tapas + Wine Bar in Boerne.

David samples various tapas and sangrias with the owner, Luis Mongiello. He then heads into the kitchen to learn to make paella from scratch.

David rounds things out at the new location of Luna Rosa, a San Antonio favorite Puerto Rican restaurant.

David meets with the owner, Iris Ornelas, to discuss Puerto Rican cuisine and help make Puerto Rican-style, fried red snapper.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

603 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Tapas from Hola! in San Antonio (ksat12)

3300 Bee Caves Rd #110, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

161 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Paella from Botero in Boerne (ksat12)

910 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT: