Texas Eats: Hidden gem in Universal City, big brunch biscuits at Bobbie’s & pan-seared lamb chops

This week on Texas Eats:

M.Y. Chockdee

M.Y. Chockdee

119 E Lindbergh Blvd, Universal City, TX 78148

This Asian market and Filipino/Korean restaurant in Universal City is a hidden gem, serving up incredible bites. The owners, Marilee Ramirez and her husband Yong, offer a variety of fresh, scratch-made dishes like deep-fried plantains with caramel, fresh bread, lumpia, and a delicious coconut cake-flan combo. The shop in the front also has many different sauce and ingredient options. Overall, it’s a great spot with fantastic owners and a wide selection of tasty Filipino and Korean specialties like lechon, lumpia, pancit, and fried garlic rice. They also serve fried chicken, more desserts, kare kare and more! Their weekend food offers are even larger!

Bobbie's Southern Kitchen

Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen

606 Embassy Oaks #100, San Antonio, TX 78216

Expanding beyond the southside, Bobbie’s has opened their newest location in the Embassy Oaks shopping mall bringing their southern comfort favorites to the northside. Some of their signature dishes include country fried steak, specialty pies, brunch biscuits, and more southern favorites. Their southside location will be moving to Goliad Road by the Bowlero Highland Hills.

Rainbow Gardens

San Antonio Home and Garden Show + Rainbow Gardens

Date: Friday, Sept. 27- Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: The Alamodome

See David Elder on the Fresh Ideas Stage Presented by Desert King Windows Friday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1p.m.

Solve all your projects in one place in one weekend at the 38th Annual San Antonio Fall Home + Garden Show! This is the show you know — featuring thousands of square feet of exhibits. You’ll find the latest products and services for your home and landscape: builders, remodelers, contractors, building materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage solutions, all kinds of plants, landscape displays, kitchenware, home accessories and so much more. Rainbow Gardens is a partner and vendor at this year’s San Antonio Home and Garden Show.

