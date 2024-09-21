Texas Eats: Popular BBQ joint, 80s pizzeria, sweet rolls and carnitas

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Smoke Shack BBQ 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Owner Chris Conger opened the first brick-and-mortar location for Smoke Shack, which been serving its signature BBQ bites since 2010. In partnership with Texas Eats and the University of Texas at San Antonio, the Smoke Shack will be representing Texas in a BBQ cookoff against Memphis. The cookoff will take place at the Alamodome on Saturday, Nov. 2 during the UTSA vs. Memphis football game. Watch the episode to hear more about their journey.

Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Cranky Granny’s

16051 Dessau Rd Suite F, Pflugerville, TX 78660

One of the hottest spots this summer, Cranky Granny’s offers hand-crafted cinnamon sweet rolls with all kinds of delicious toppings including Oreos, strawberry shortcake crunch, various fruits and more. They also have house blend milkshakes and coffee drinks inspired by these sweet treats that pair well together.

Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Darkside Brick Oven Pizza

25 Truss Dr, Boerne, TX 78006

Nestled in the countryside in Boerne, this retro-fitted pizzeria is filled with memorabilia and iconic props from the hit classics of the 70s and 80s including Star Wars, Back to the Future, Jaws, and so many more surprises. Owner Michael Hawes is planning more additions and expansions of the restaurant so be sure to check them out! Not to forget, their brick oven pizzas are out of this world!

Carnitas Don Raul (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Carnitas Don Raul

325 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

The popular carnitas food truck, infamously featured on Netflix’s “The Taco Chronicles,” opens its first brick-and-mortar location near the San Antonio Museum of Art. A variety of pork cuts traditionally braised in a large copper pot are served in your choice of tortas, tacos and more.

Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.