Texas Eats: State Fair Bites, Open Fire Grilling and Mini Chorizo Taquitos

This week on Texas Eats:

Al Frugoni Open Fire Meat Up (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas Open Fire Meat Up by Al Frugoni

WHERE: The Barn at Quail Crossing Ranch in Hondo, TX

WHEN: Saturday October 26th, 2024 from 10AM to 3PM

For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.openfiremeatup.com/

State Fair of Texas 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

State Fair of Texas

3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

Since 2005, the Big Tex Choice Awards has introduced over a decade’s worth of crazy fair food creations from fried coke to fried lemonade and so much more. Watch to find out where the rest of this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards and other fair bites fall on the Flavor Gauge!

APCO Flautas 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Food Demo: Chorizo Taquitos with APCO Chorizo

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder is making taquitos using APCO Especial and Premium Chorizo. Watch the episode for the full recipe.

