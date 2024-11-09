Texas Eats: Hot shrimp and grits, Memphis BBQ, West Coast pizza & award-winning tacos

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ

5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119

The University of Texas at San Antonio vs. Memphis BBQ Cookoff took place on Nov. 2 at the Alamodome. Corky’s Ribs & BBQ traveled from Memphis to represent and offered some amazing bites. Watch the episode to see what they brought for the cookoff as the top rated barbecue spot in Memphis. Their barbecue is so popular that Corky’s is available for orders and ships nationwide. In 2001, Corky’s was featured on QVC, the world’s largest television shopping channel.

Round Table Pizza

22815 U.S. Hwy 281 N Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78258

Hailing from California, Round Table Pizza has opened another location on the far North Side of San Antonio with plans to expand rapidly in the coming years. Round Table Pizza offer specialty pizzas made only with premium ingredients in a space that combines medieval aesthetics and modern styles.

Los Weyes de la Asada

Located at El Camino Food Truck Park – 1009 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215

Diego Zamora began Los Weyes de la Asada as a catering service before opening up his food truck at Besame in 2022 then moving to his current location at El Camino in late 2023. Their signature tacos and steaks are made to order over an open fire grill promising fresh meat and handmade tortillas. Other offerings include their loaded baked potato and a new item: the Ribeye Aguachiles.

Southern Grit To-Go

7650 FM-78 Suite 110, San Antonio, TX 78244

Southern Grit is opening their first brick-and-mortar location in Converse. This location will be offering all of their classic bowls and chef Drea Prevo is introducing a new line of breakfast options so you can get your southern fix all day long.

