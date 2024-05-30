😎 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Pride River Walk Parades, Movies in the Pool

Saturday marks the first day of Pride Month, and San Antonio will have a hike and 5K, a River Walk parade and more events to celebrate.
Here are some of the events taking place around the Alamo City this weekend.
Saturday, June 1
- PRIDE HIKE & 5K: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will kick off Pride Month 2024 with a hike and 5K that’s open to all. Attendees can enjoy a 5K run and 2.5K hike, Mobile Fit fitness screenings, performances and a vendor and resource fair on Saturday at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on 200 Noblewood Drive. Read more here.
- PRIDE RIVER PARADE: Pride River Parades & Celebrations will take place on Saturday evening downtown. The Museum Reach parade is 6-7 p.m., and the downtown parade is 9-10 p.m. A celebration will take place at La Villita/Arneson River Theatre from 5-10 p.m. Click here for a list of Pride Month events and here for more information on the river parades.
- SAFC PRIDE NIGHT: The San Antonio FC will host Pride Night at 8 p.m. at Toyota Field, where they will take on Memphis FC. A portion of each ticket purchased here will go to the SA Gender Association.
- MOVIES IN THE POOL: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will kick off the first installment of its Movies in the Pool series with “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at 8 p.m. Saturday at San Pedro Springs Park Pool. Click here to read our story.
- DOGS!: The DoSeum will open its newest hands-on exhibition, “Dogs!: A Science Tail,” on Saturday. The new experience will let visitors explore the science behind dogs and their bond with humans through interactive displays. Click here to read all about it.
- BRAHMAS: The Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America’s Center at 3 p.m. Click here to read all about the Brahmas.
- ALAMO CAMP KIDS: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will bring back its “Alamo Kids Camp” programming for families starting on Saturday. Tickets for the camp will be $5 and will support nonprofits such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shoes That Fit. Read about it here.
Community happenings
- ANTI-THEFT SOFTWARE: San Antonio police will host an anti-theft software event for Hyundai owners from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. No registration or appointment is required. Read our story here.
- PET ADOPTIONS: San Antonio Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies on Saturday and Sunday at the Medical Care & Adoption Center, located at 9107 Marbach Road. Read more about it here.
- FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Kipp Texas Public Schools and the San Antonio Food Bank will host a community food distribution event this Saturday at Kipp Un Mundo, 4343 West Commerce St. The event will provide individuals and families with free produce bags on a first-come, first-served basis. Read about it here.