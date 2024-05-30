😎 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Pride River Walk Parades, Movies in the Pool

Saturday marks the first day of Pride Month, and San Antonio will have a hike and 5K, a River Walk parade and more events to celebrate.

Here are some of the events taking place around the Alamo City this weekend.

Saturday, June 1

PRIDE HIKE & 5K: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will kick off Pride Month 2024 with a hike and 5K that’s open to all. Attendees can enjoy a 5K run and 2.5K hike, Mobile Fit fitness screenings, performances and a vendor and resource fair on Saturday at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on 200 Noblewood Drive. Read more San Antonio Parks and Recreation will kick off Pride Month 2024 with a hike and 5K that’s open to all. Attendees can enjoy a 5K run and 2.5K hike, Mobile Fit fitness screenings, performances and a vendor and resource fair on Saturday at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on 200 Noblewood Drive. Read more here

PRIDE RIVER PARADE: Pride River Parades & Celebrations will take place on Saturday evening downtown. The Museum Reach parade is 6-7 p.m., and the downtown parade is 9-10 p.m. A celebration will take place at La Villita/Arneson River Theatre from 5-10 p.m. Click Pride River Parades & Celebrations will take place on Saturday evening downtown. The Museum Reach parade is 6-7 p.m., and the downtown parade is 9-10 p.m. A celebration will take place at La Villita/Arneson River Theatre from 5-10 p.m. Click here for a list of Pride Month events and here for more information on the river parades.

SAFC PRIDE NIGHT: The San Antonio FC will host Pride Night at 8 p.m. at Toyota Field, where they will take on Memphis FC. A portion of each ticket purchased The San Antonio FC will host Pride Night at 8 p.m. at Toyota Field, where they will take on Memphis FC. A portion of each ticket purchased here will go to the SA Gender Association.

MOVIES IN THE POOL: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will kick off the first installment of its Movies in the Pool series with “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at 8 p.m. Saturday at San Pedro Springs Park Pool. Click San Antonio Parks and Recreation will kick off the first installment of its Movies in the Pool series with “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at 8 p.m. Saturday at San Pedro Springs Park Pool. Click here to read our story.

DOGS!: The DoSeum will open its newest hands-on exhibition, “Dogs!: A Science Tail,” on Saturday. The new experience will let visitors explore the science behind dogs and their bond with humans through interactive displays. Click The DoSeum will open its newest hands-on exhibition, “Dogs!: A Science Tail,” on Saturday. The new experience will let visitors explore the science behind dogs and their bond with humans through interactive displays. Click here to read all about it.

BRAHMAS: The Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America’s Center at 3 p.m. Click The Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America’s Center at 3 p.m. Click here to read all about the Brahmas.

ALAMO CAMP KIDS: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will bring back its “Alamo Kids Camp” programming for families starting on Saturday. Tickets for the camp will be $5 and will support nonprofits such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shoes That Fit. Read about it Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will bring back its “Alamo Kids Camp” programming for families starting on Saturday. Tickets for the camp will be $5 and will support nonprofits such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shoes That Fit. Read about it here

Community happenings

ANTI-THEFT SOFTWARE: San Antonio police will host an anti-theft software event for Hyundai owners from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. No registration or appointment is required. Read our story San Antonio police will host an anti-theft software event for Hyundai owners from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. No registration or appointment is required. Read our story here

PET ADOPTIONS: San Antonio Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies on Saturday and Sunday at the Medical Care & Adoption Center, located at 9107 Marbach Road. Read more about it San Antonio Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies on Saturday and Sunday at the Medical Care & Adoption Center, located at 9107 Marbach Road. Read more about it here

FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Kipp Texas Public Schools and the San Antonio Food Bank will host a community food distribution event this Saturday at Kipp Un Mundo, 4343 West Commerce St. The event will provide individuals and families with free produce bags on a first-come, first-served basis. Read about it Kipp Texas Public Schools and the San Antonio Food Bank will host a community food distribution event this Saturday at Kipp Un Mundo, 4343 West Commerce St. The event will provide individuals and families with free produce bags on a first-come, first-served basis. Read about it here

