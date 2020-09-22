All lanes of NB Highway 281 open following major accident

SAN ANTONIO – A major accident was reported on northbound Highway 281 early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. near Hildebrand Avenue on the city’s North Side.

At this time, not much information is known about the crash. It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

SAPD said major slowdowns occurred as emergency crews worked at the scene. All the lanes were closed at one point, but have since reopened.

