72ºF

Traffic

All lanes of NB Highway 281 open following major accident

Stay informed with KSAT 12 on closures or accidents that affect your drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Traffic Incidents, Local, Vehicle Accidents
Major accident reported on northbound Hwy 281 at Hildebrand
Major accident reported on northbound Hwy 281 at Hildebrand (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A major accident was reported on northbound Highway 281 early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. near Hildebrand Avenue on the city’s North Side.

At this time, not much information is known about the crash. It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

SAPD said major slowdowns occurred as emergency crews worked at the scene. All the lanes were closed at one point, but have since reopened.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: